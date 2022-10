Not Available

Gaayam 2 is a 2010 Telugu film, directed by Praveen Sri, an associate of Ram Gopal Varma. The Film stars Jagapathi Babu, Vimala Raman, Tanikella Bharani, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Jeeva and. The film is a sequel to the 1993 film Gaayam directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The music for the sequel is composed by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja. Vimala Raman played the female lead. The film's story line is said to have been heavily inspired by the Hollywood film A History of Violence and Vijayawada mafia