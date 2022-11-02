Not Available

Rajinikanth is a rich man who lives with his sister (Rajasulochana) and a young house maid in Chennai. Her sister arranges a marriage for Rajinikanth with Sridevi, who lives in Trichy. Soon after they marry, Sridevi moves to Rajini's house and gets shocked to find the original face of Rajini and his sister (Rajasulochana). Rajini is a blue-film producer who records the bedroom scenes of him with his wife (Sridevi), without her knowledge and sells it in black market. Sridevi, initially believes Rajini a lot but later discovers that Rajini was already married to a woman who has become mad now. Jaishankar comes to know about this and tries to free Sridevi from the hands of Rajini. But, unfortunately Sridevi dies in the end without knowing the real face of Rajini.