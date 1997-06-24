An elderly couple go about their routine of cleaning their gabbeh (a intricately-designed rug), while bickering gently with each other. Magically, a young woman appears, helping the two clean the rug. This young woman belongs to the clan whose history is depicted in the design of the gabbeh, and the rug recounts the story of the courtship of the young woman by a stranger from the clan.
|Abbas Sayah
|Uncle
|Hossein Moharami
|Old Man
|Rogheih Moharami
|Old Woman
|Parvaneh Ghalandari
|Shaghayeh Djodat
|Gabbeh
