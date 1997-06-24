1997

Gabbeh

  • Drama
  • Romance





June 24th, 1997

Sanaye Dasti

An elderly couple go about their routine of cleaning their gabbeh (a intricately-designed rug), while bickering gently with each other. Magically, a young woman appears, helping the two clean the rug. This young woman belongs to the clan whose history is depicted in the design of the gabbeh, and the rug recounts the story of the courtship of the young woman by a stranger from the clan.

Abbas SayahUncle
Hossein MoharamiOld Man
Rogheih MoharamiOld Woman
Parvaneh Ghalandari
Shaghayeh DjodatGabbeh

