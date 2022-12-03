Gabe Sapolsky’s Next Evolution: Johnny Gargano

Not Available

Wrestling sensation Johnny Gargano and his longtime booker Gabe Sapolsky sit down and comment on the highlights of Johnny’s career in this unique look at a career in progress. Gabe’s guests are all headed for big things next, so here’s a great opportunity to sit in on the stories, laughter, and anecdotes from their time together. Enjoy all this plus the matches in their entirety, as Johnny Gargano prepares for his NEXT EVOLUTION! Matches in their entirety PLUS guest commentary: Gargano vs Ricochet Gargano vs Cima Gargano vs Yamato Gargano vs Swann The FRAY Match