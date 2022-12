Not Available

Before Roderick Strong headed off to WWE’s NXT, he sat down with his longtime booker and host Gabe Sapolsky for this very special retrospective of his and Gabe’s time together. They cover Roddy’s pinnacle moments against stars like Samoa Joe and Bryan Danielson and share a very heartfelt parting of the ways, as this would be their last time together. You wanna know what the big deal about Roderick Strong is, you’ll see here as he heads off to his NEXT EVOLUTION!