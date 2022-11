Not Available

A Puerto Rican saying haunts single women in their 30s: "If such a woman is not married by this time, she must be a slut, a lesbian, or a prude". This is the story of that woman. Gabi Padilla lives a life of pleasure and independence. But after her mother's unexpected death, she is forced to return to her rural hometown—a place where Gabi's sensual flair is not welcome.