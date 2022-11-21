Not Available

Gabi Na Kumander is the story of two brothers with opposite beliefs who suddenly find themselves in a fight for what each one believes is right. Ramil Macan had been assigned to fight the rebels in Sto. Nio and he discovers that the rebel leader is no other than his younger brother, whom he had given up for dead years ago. Ronald Macan, former law student and activist, took to the hills with the imposition of martial law. He is known as Kumander Kobra. Ramil had been assigned to put a stop to his activities and in the name of the law to take him dead or alive.