Famed Mexican action and music star Antonio Aguilar brings blazing charisma to the title role of Gabino Barrera, a 19th-century reformer and fighter for the common people. Barrera, a self-styled Robin Hood of the Wild West, becomes a local folk hero whose noble exploits are celebrated in song throughout his town in this rousing adventure. The film, which spawned several sequels, also stars Maria Duval and Jaime Fernandez.