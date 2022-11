Not Available

The trilogy is adapted from the best-selling erotic romance novels by Sylvain Reynard, which have been frequently compared to “Fifty Shades of Grey.” The second film’s plot follows Professor Gabriel Emerson (Berruti) on a passionate, yet clandestine affair in Italy with his former student Julia Mitchell (Zanetti); but when they return to Toronto, their happiness is threatened by conspiring students, academic politics, and a jealous ex-lover.