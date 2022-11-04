1956

Gaby (Caron) is a ballet dancer in 1944 London who runs into corporal Gregory Wendell (Kerr) while rushing to catch the bus. Greg is mesmerized by Gaby and goes to the ballet to see her on stage, but Gaby wants nothing to do with Greg. He persists, however, and by the end of the day, she agrees to marry him. Before they can marry, however, there is a mountain of red tape and Greg ships out while promising to marry Gaby on his return. When she hears that he has been killed, she makes herself available to anyone who wants her. This version, however, changed the ending even more drastically than the 1940 one, by allowing Gaby and Greg to reunite and live happily ever after.