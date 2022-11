Not Available

A harder-edge companion to its ballad-heavy counterpart Blue, the Red collection of music videos by Japanese rock star Gackt Camui includes a dozen tracks by the onetime singer of the band Malice Mizer. The international superstar shines on "Another World," "Oasis," "Secret Garden," "Redemption," "Mizerable," "Black Stone," "Sekirei," "Vanilla," "Kimi Ga Oikaketa Yume," "Mirror," "Wasurenai Kara" and "Metamorphoze."