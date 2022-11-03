Not Available

A larger-than-life hero, spectacular cinematography and a story originating from a famous Mongolian epic tale, Gada Meilin is the story of a reluctant leader who guides his people to victory against a tyrannical government who wants to steal their land. Highlighting the beautiful scenery of the Mongolian prairie, native music performed by Mongolian superstar Tang Ga-al plus the fascinating local customs and uninhibited character of the Mongolian people, Gada Meilin portrays the unforgettable symphonic poem of heroes.