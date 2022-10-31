Not Available

Aswathi (Kavya Madhavan), who is a lower mid-class Malayali woman from Pattambi, Kerala. Due to the financial constraints of her family and the untimely death of her husband, Ashwathy is forced to be the bread earner of the house and opts to go to the gulf. Usman (Suraj Venjaramood), who is the chauffeur of an Arab family. Originally from Aswathi's village, he arranges the Aswathi's visa and brings her to Saudi Arabia. Many surprises await her, starting at the airport itself. The story follows Razak, who tries to trace Aswathi, and Aswathi's attempts to leave Saudi Arabia