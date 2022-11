Not Available

When a spaceship crashes to Earth and reveals a group of quirky little space aliens on the run for their lives, the "GadgetGang" kids-Gus, Phoebe, Francesco, Mitsue, Mary Ann, Banana and Tank-soon discover this won't be the boring weekend they had expected. They soon learn that in a point far from the galaxy, an evil warlord named Gana Golber has seized control of the Confederation of Planets and now all of the planets are in danger-including Earth!