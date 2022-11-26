Not Available

Bu Titik (Titiek Puspa) with her children extricated from her husband's house, an official who is crazy about other woman. They became laundry workers in noble families. This tribulation grows when their laundry is stolen until their child, Girl (Dewi Yull), must be a slave in the house of Renggo nobleman (Deddy Sutomo) whose clothes they remove. Here the girls meet with Jaka (Ray Sahetapy), who recently passed Mosvia and was assigned in the area. This love story did not go well, especially with the background of the eviction of a village conducted by Renggo in order to meet the demands of the plantation director who wants to expand his land.