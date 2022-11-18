Gadis Penakluk

Not Available

Agnes appears to be out of control. Her father is seldom at home while her stepmother is afraid of her. At school, she dares to confront teachers whom she considers as no good. A young teacher, Wing Ganda, tries to understand her and shows her how to use her talent. His effort is fruitful but Agnes falls in love with him. Wing tries to avoid her. When another young man attempts to approach Agnes, she makes a fool out of him. Agnes has to deal with the fact that she cannot conquer everything. Wing is unconquerable and her stepmother secretly cares about her very much. This was one of the more insightful teenage films that understood teenage psychology and was also optmistic in a realistic way.