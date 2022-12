Not Available

Through Poppy and her boyfriend, Hasan, Elina meets Abdullah and becomes his lover. Then Elina starts to lead a wayward life. Her older sister, Tuty, tries to stop her but Elina chooses to continue her relationship and gets married. Then Tuty's warning comes true, as Abdullah is irresponsible. After Elina gets a divorce, she tries to find Tuty again but fails. But in the end, the two siblings manage to reunite.