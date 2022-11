Not Available

Gaelic Storm -- the Celtic sextet that entertained millions of viewers as the steerage party band in the blockbuster Titanic -- takes the stage at Chicago's House of Blues for a lively performance of their best-loved hits. Tunes include "Ghost Lit Raiders," "Punjab Paddy," "Spiderman Set," "Drink the Night Away" and "Rocky Road to Dublin." The world-renowned Trinity Dance Group makes a special guest appearance.