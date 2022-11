Not Available

Acclaimed soprano Edita Gruberova stars as the title character in this 1996 production of Gaetano Donizetti's "Linda di Chamounix," featuring the Orchestra and Chorus of the Zurich Opera House under the direction of conductor Adam Fischer. Secretly in love with Viscount Carlo (Deon van der Walt), Linda goes mad when she learns a marriage to another woman has been arranged for him. Jacob Will and László Polgár also star.