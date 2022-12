Not Available

Pepe does not approve of his daughter Laly's relationship with Vane. After witnessing some of the meetings they have in their bar during the broadcast of Betis matches and seeing the reaction it causes in part of their regular customers; Pepe forbids her to enter the bar because of jinx. Vane is not willing to throw in the towel and makes Pepe see reason by making him see that in life, as in Betis, everyone fits.