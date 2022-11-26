Not Available

Laura Bouza’s Gaia Mama is a feast for our eyes and ears – introducing and exploring the use of singing bowls as if they are characters. Proper instruction as to how the bowls are played allows us to witness the care and gentle guidance of a teacher, Kabbalah, and her student, Florence. Rhythmic vibrations on the bowl’s surface are captured in high speed 16mm film, revelling in grain and colour. A delight to watch, the film flits between the natural world and sonic: a luscious deep purple flower in the half-light and the clear tone of a singing bowl.