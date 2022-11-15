Gaiam: Lower Body Conditioning: Yoga, Balance Ball & Pilates

Not Available

Sculpt and stretch your lower body with this set of three 30-minute, beginning-level workouts for the legs, thighs, hips, buttocks, lower back, and abs. Lower Body Yoga with Suzanne Deason presents a gentle series of yoga poses. A separate segment shows less flexible exercises how to modify the poses using a block and strap. Pilates Lower Body Workout with Jillian Hessel targets the abs, thighs, lower back, and buttocks with a slow-paced series appropriate for novices. BalanceBall Lower Body Workout again features Suzanne Deason in a gentle workout focusing on the core muscles of the abs and back using a stability ball, with some lower-body exercises that use the ball for balance but rarely for resistance. The workouts take place in peaceful, outdoor settings. Also included are interviews with the instructors. Recommended for beginning exercisers looking for a variety of approaches to their lower body, abdominal, and lower-back muscles.