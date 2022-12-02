Gaither Homecoming Classics Vol 3

Not Available

Includes: Thank You - Ray Boltz It Is No Secret - Babbie Mason, Jake Hess The Wonder Of It All - Doug Oldham Sunday Meetin' Time - Jake Hess, Gloria Gaither Goodby World, Goodby - Rex Nelon, Jake Hess Roses Will Bloom Again - Jeff & Sheri Easter Sanctuary - Jessy Dixon My Jesus, I Love Thee - Avalon Precious Lord, Take My Hand - Sheman Andrus, Jeff Easter on harmonica Loving God, Loving Each Other - Guy Penrod It's Gonna Be A Good Day - Wesley Pritchard, Woody Wright, Stephen Hill He Leadeth Me - The Martins Go Rest On That Mountain - Cynthia Clawson, Sonya Isaacs Surrett, Candy Christmas, Bonnie Keen, Tanya Goodman Sykes, Joy Gardner I'll Fly Away - Kim Hopper, David Phelps Everbody Will Be Happy Over There - James Blackwood, J.D. Sumner, Robbie Hiner When I Survey The Wondrous Cross Give The World A Smile Why Me - Bob Cain Lead Me To That Rock - Stephen Hill Precious Memories - Bob Crews, Cynthia Clawson