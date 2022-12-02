Gaither Homecoming Classics Vol 5

Not Available

Child of the King - George Younce, Brock Speer He Touched Me - Gaither Vocal Band, Mark Lowry The Lord's Prayer - Martins This Is Just What Heaven Means to Me - Vestal Goodman Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus - Cynthia Clawson I Will Glory in the Cross - Allison Durham Speer Because He Lives - Guy Penrod, Bill Gaither God On The Mountain - Lynda Randle Amen - Larnelle Harris Gone - Jessy Dixon When God Seems So Near - Ladye Love Smith, Reggie Smith, Amy Rouse Singing with the Saints - Gaither Vocal Band It Is Finished - Gaither Vocal Band You'll Never Walk Alone - Armand Morales Up Above My Head When He Was On The Cross (I Was on His Mind) - Sue Dodge Then Came the Morning - Guy Penrod, Gloria Gaither Life's Railway to Heaven - Oak Ridge Boys I Shall Wear a Crown - Gaither Vocal Band The Lighthouse - Buddy Mullins, Vestal Goodman, Ivan Parker