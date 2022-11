Not Available

Filmed at the majestic Indiana World Ballroom GIVE IT AWAY captures live renditions of the most popular tracks from the album of the same name. The Gaither Vocal Band joins Ernie Haase Gordon Mote Larry Wayne Morbitt and others for a collection of 20 live songs including "I Will Go On" "Glorious Impossible" "I'll Tell It Wherever I Go" "The Old Gospel Ship" and many more.Format: DVD AUDIO Genre: MUSIC DVD/CONCERTS UPC: 617884472399 Manufacturer No: G9RH-44723