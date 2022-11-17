Gaither Vocal Band - Israel Homecoming

Not Available

In an historic first for Bill and Gloria Gaither and their Homecoming Friends, Jerusalem -- the Holy City of God -- plays host for a moving videotaped visit to the cradle of Christianity. The concert was staged in David's Citadel, part of the original city of Jerusalem, and one of the most unique and sacred venues in the world. The entire countryside where Jesus lived, walked and died is showcased with stirring performances at the Garden Tomb, the Southern Steps and the Jordan River.