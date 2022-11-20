Gaither Vocal Band: Reunited

Not Available

This live musical event celebrates the beginning of a new era for the Gaither Vocal Band, who recently reunited former members with current members to create an unprecedented all-star line-up of voices. Filmed before an enthusiastic live audience at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas, this historic night of music is the first-ever DVD recording of the brand new Gaither Vocal Band, featuring: Bill Gaither, Michael English, Wes Hampton, Mark Lowry, David Phelps… plus an incredible guest performance by The Isaacs. 1. Alpha And Omega 2. At The Cross 3. The Love Of God 4. When He Blest My Soul 5. Journey To The Sky 6. Nessun Dorma 7. Not Gonna Worry 8. Dueling Piano Medley featuring Gordon Mote and Christopher Phillips 9. He Touched Me 10. The Three Bells featuring The Isaacs, Bill Gaither 11. I Will Praise Him featuring The Isaacs 13. Grace Greater Than Our Sin 14. Lord, Feed Your Children 15. Mary, Did You Know? 16. Worthy The Lamb