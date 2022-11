Not Available

Ayyappan Nair is very fond of elephants.His profession is being as a Elephant Care taker. His daughter is Karthika and wife madhavi.He takes a bank Loan to have an Elephant.But he didn't get an Elephant for that money.Finaly he gets a Elephant from a circus crew.He takes that Elephant home.He realizes that it's a Hindi Elephant and he learns hindi from Jayachandran.Jayachandran & Karthika fells into love.