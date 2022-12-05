Gaja's World

Not Available

The main character of the film is 11-year-old Gaja. She presents to us her unusual family and the world in which she lives. After Mother's departure to Africa on the mission of the Doctors without Borders, this world undergoes a significant change. Her father must learn how to take care of his daughters on his own. Gaja has a sister, Tea who because of her teenage naivety gets herself into a world of online threats and crime. But clever and crafty Gaja is capable to handle all the problems. Her best friend Matic, a computer genius is always under attack of his more powerful classmates, but Gaja is not afraid of anyone. She proves that the weaker can be the strongest if the brains and the heart are in the right place. Despite occasional violations of the rules Gaja's decisions match that cordial and sincere world that always touches us. Whatever happens, Gaja is not a passive observer - she always bravely takes matters into her own hands.