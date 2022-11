Not Available

Mizuho recently took over an eatery in Nago, Okinawa, which was left to her by her grandmother. She single-handedly runs “Gajimaru Diner” named after the large, deeply-rooted Gajimaru (banyan) tree in the area. Eventually, circumstances lead to her being brought together with an unknown traveler names Hayato, her ex-boyfriend Shota who had lived in Tokyo for the past seven years, and a beautiful woman named Riko.