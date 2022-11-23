Not Available

The film's story revolves around Asakusa-born-and-raised Gen, who helps out at his family's strip club. With his friends Makoto, Jimmy, and Mattsun, the four get into fights together, as well as help out with watching out for Gen's family. One night, Gen is told by his father to pick up a woman at the train station. There, he finds the beautiful Chōcho (lit. butterfly), and falls in love with her at first sight. However, he finds out that she is the #1 strip girl in Osaka, and Gen gets eccentric when he finds out that she'll be living in "England Theater," the strip club his father runs.