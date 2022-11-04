Gal Costa - Sings Tom Jobim

Not Available

The voice and the unmistakable interpretation of Gal Costa, in honor of Tom Jobim, with songs that should always be remembered: 1. Fotografia (Photography), 2. Por Causa de Você (Because Of You), 3. Garota de Ipanema (The Girl from Ipanema), 4. Derradeira Primavera (Ultimate Spring), 5. Wave, 6. Brigas Nunca Mais Discussão (Discussion Fights Never Again), 7. Piano na Mangueira (Piano in Mangueira), 8. Esquecendo Você (Forgetting You), 9. Chega de Saudade, 10. Samba do Avião (Airplane's Samba), 11. Anos Dourados (Golden Years), 12. Desafinado (Out of Tune), 13. Tema de Amor de Gabriela ( (Gabriela Love's Theme), 14. Ligia, 15. Janelas Abertas (Open Windows), 16. Corcovado, 17. Bonita (Beautiful), 18. Triste (Sad), 19. Chovendo na Roseira (Raining in Rose), 20. Falando de Amor (Speaking of Love), 21. Felicidade (Happiness), 22. Frevo.