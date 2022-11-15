Gal Representative

Not Available

Hinata Todo (Yuri Satomi) jumped out of the house and worked at a cabaret store because of the obsession with his father, Keizo. One day, the secretary Asagi appears in front of her and tells Keizo's intelligence. Asagi makes a strong candidate for Hinata to secure a seat for the party. Although Hinata was initially involved in a run-up, he reexamined his life through a heated campaign. And how about the love with the great election planner Sotokiba, the confrontation with the powerful opponent candidate Takamura ...! Unprecedented "Gal Parliament"!