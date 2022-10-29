Gala from Berlin 2002: Bernstein - Wonderful Town

Not Available

Simon Rattle and the Berlin Philharmonic set off fireworks of good humour and a contagious musical spirit at the traditional New Year's Eve Concert in 2002. Simon Rattle chose Leonard Bernstein's brilliant and entertaining musical comedy, Wonderful Town, for his first New Year's Eve Concert with the Berlin Philharmonic. Conductor and orchestra - both rank among the best in the world - joined forces with Broadway stars Kim Criswell and Audra McDonald and famous baritone Thomas Hampson. The audience enjoyed a great show full of dancing, choruses, fascinating light design and - above all - intoxicating music. The exuberant atmosphere of this event culminated in an overwhelming encore with the musicians and audience dancing through the hall! This video captures the atmosphere right in the middle of orchestra, singers and audience and recreates a wonderful night on the town.