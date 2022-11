Not Available

Bringing even more accord to one of the most harmonious spots on earth, this film captures the fauna of the Galapagos Islands in all its glory and then sets it to a joyous musical score. The result is a deliriously intimate above- and below-water look at blue-footed boobies, sharks, albatrosses and more -- all doing what they do, and doing it to music in this film from naturalist Robert Grimstone and composer Suzanne Ciani.