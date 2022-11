Not Available

The film ballet based on the play by Bernard Shaw "Pygmalion" to the music of Timur Kogan. For the first time, an attempt was made to translate the play into the language of choreography. And although the musical “F. My Fair Lady” was taken as the basis, the choreographer D. Bryantsev and director A. Belinsky offered a completely original interpretation of the famous work - classical ballet dancers act as real dramatic actors.