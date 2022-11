Not Available

Galatta Kalyanam film starring Sivaji Ganesan, Manorama, Nagesh, Jayalalitha, and K. A. Thangavelu. Madan (Sivaji Ganesan) and Lalitha (Jayalalitha) are in love with each other. She is the second daughter of a businessman, Dharmalingam (K A Thangavelu). While seeking her hand in marriage, Dharmalingam lays down a condition that all his daughters