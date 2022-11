Not Available

The life of gruff tricycle deliverer Olga (Maricel Soriano) gets thrown for a loop when she collides with fellow rider Truman (William Martinez), and the love-struck vendor makes it his mission to win her heart. Acclaimed Filipino director Ishmael Bernal (Himala) helms this charming romantic comedy that also stars Bayani Casimiro, Manny Castañeda, Perry Fajardo and Opalyn Forster.