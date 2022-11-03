Galaxy Hunter

Not Available

Well into the future, a senior interplanetary investigator, 3V3, sends a distress signal. Ginger, a tough and ravishing stellar investigator takes the assignment and follows the signal to a planet where a nasty villain, Zidian, is brewing and exporting an addictive drug called "toad." It's also he who has captured 3V3. Ginger recruits four tough female bounty hunters. We learn more about 3V3's identity and Ginger's skills at entrapment. Plus, there's Ray, a bartender who has a history with Ginger. Can the five women find and rescue 3V3, foil Zidian's plans, and escape with their lives?