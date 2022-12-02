Not Available

Farideh Mohebi is a young woman who has recently gotten divorced from her husband Mehran. She is planning to do Sex reassignment surgery and is waiting for the test result. This surgery is her only ticket into a better life According to the Islamic Republic law, homosexuality is a crime. The person committing this crime for the first time would be whipped and if he/she does it again, he/she will be hanged. Homosexual Iranians, in order to live with each other, should either do it secretly or one of them should go through a legal sex change operation.