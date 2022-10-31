Gali Gali Chor Hai

Not Available

Bharat is the Indian common man and a part-time actor, and portrays the role of Hanuman, the monkey God, at the local Ramleela skit. His family consists of his wife, Nisha, ambitious for her husband, and would like him to be promoted from cashier to manager at the bank. Bharat, however, wants to be Ram, the protagonist in Ramleela. And then one day, Bharat’s table-fan gets stolen. Bharat then gets sucked into a system that worships corruption and dishonesty, and is forced to bribe his way through criminals and law keepers alike, just to get this table-fan back. What the system does not seem to realise, however, is that even somebody as common as Bharat can snap, and when he does, he can make life hell for a lot of people