Not Available

Newly arrived in Paris, Galia lives in a small apartment near Notre-Dame cathedral. One evening, whilst walking along the banks of the River Seine, she saves a young woman from drowning. The woman, Nicole, tells Galia that she intended to drown herself, having left a suicide note for her husband, Greg. Having settled Nicole in her apartment, Galia sets out to recover the suicide note, but waits so that she can observe Greg’s reaction. When Greg appears unmoved by the note, Galia decides to wait for him at the art gallery where he works...