If Ivar, Em and Quent want to know all about the sun, moon, stars and planets that comprise the universe, who else should they consult but the learned Galileo Smith, a self-proclaimed astronomy buff who knows the Big Dipper from the Milky Way, Saturn from supernovas. Young viewers will enjoy this thrilling journey through space that combines live-action sequences with stunning computer animation as they make a stop at each of the planets.