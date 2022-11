Not Available

Set three years prior to the series, Galileo - Episode Zero returns to a murder case previously mentioned in the drama when detective Kusanagi (Kitamura Kazuki) first seeks the assistance of his former college buddy Yukawa. The SP offers flashbacks to a college-age Yukawa, portrayed by popular young actor Miura Haruma (Gokusen 3). The drama special also features appearances from Nagasawa Masami (Last Friends) and Karina (Bambino).