Galis - The Journey to Astra is a high-quality adventure film for children. The movie operates on two levels - as a suspenseful, entertaining fairytale, and as a coming-of-age story. Yonatan is at the height of his glory as the chosen one , but as always, there is only enough room at the top for one, and Yonatan has left all of his friends behind. When he finds himself in an alien world called Astra - Yonatan feels compelled to prove his abilities as a leader, and prove that he is the chosen one on Astra as he is on Earth. But through his Journey Yonatan will realize that this vanity is stopping him from listening to the people closest to him and the lost could be crucial..