Gall Force 2: Destruction

Two advanced civilizations, the Paranoids — a race of alien humanoids and the Solenoids — an all-female race, are still waging a war that has gone on for centuries. Due to the insane use of Planet Destroyers, both sides have lost their home worlds. Lufy, discovered floating lifeless in space, is brought on board a Solenoid cruiser and given another chance at life. Once the hardened warrior, she is shown events that shake her faith... lessening her resolve as a fighter just when it is most needed! There seems to be no way for either side to survive this all-out war, but on planet Terra there is still a glimmer of hope... (Overview from AniDB)