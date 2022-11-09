Not Available

Gallant Girls

    German filmmaker Barbara Teufel directs Die Ritterinnen (Gallant Girls), based on her own experience in Berlin during the '80s. The film is a mixture of archive footage, interviews, and dramatization starring Jana Straulino as Bonnie. On Labor Day in 1987, a group of radical girls in the Kruezberg district of West Berlin started a violent protest of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Conference. The story of the group's anarchist actions are linked to Bonnie's personal story of coming out as a lesbian.

