Five young people, Ding-tsu, Mei-huei, Nai-bao, Ching-tsu and San-mao are good friends. They don't like school and always cause trouble. Since Ding-tsu's parents are getting divorced, he feels depressed and decides to go on an island journey. The four other young people and Mei-huei's friend Hsiu-hsiu also join him in the journey. On the way, they have to face many challenges...