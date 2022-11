Not Available

Tokyo's all-girl black metal band Gallhammer electrifies fans in this 2007 concert recorded live in a deconsecrated church in Colchester, U.K. Songs include "Hallucination," "Speed of Blood," "Endless Nauseous Days" and more. The trio -- Vivian Slaughter, Risa Reaper and Mika Penetrator -- also rips through "At the Onset of Age of Despair" and "Crucifixion," and bonus material includes a band interview and the music video for "World to Be Ashes."