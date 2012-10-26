2012

Gallowwalkers

  • Action
  • Horror
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 26th, 2012

Studio

Boundless Pictures

When a nun broke her covenant with God to save the life of Aman, her unborn son, he was cursed for life. As an adult, Aman (Snipes) has killed those who have crossed him. But his curse brings his victims back to life, and as the undead, they pursue him endlessly for revenge. Forever suffering this curse, Aman enlists Fabulos (Smith), a young gunman, to fight by his side against his undead victims.

Cast

Riley SmithFabulos
Tanit PhoenixAngel
Steven ElderApollo Jones
Jenny GagoMistress
Kevin HowarthKansa
Jack BowyerBubis

